Sat 25, Jan 2020 04:27 AM (IST)
China shuts down Wuhan amidst outbreak of Coronavirus, no case reported in Tibet yet
Phayul[Friday, January 24, 2020 22:47]
By Tenzin Dharpo

Authorities examining people for the Coronavirus in Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo- India Today
Authorities examining people for the Coronavirus in Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo- India Today
DHARAMSHALA, Jan. 24: The deadly new virus which has claimed the lives of 26 people so far in the Chinese province of Hubei around its capital city of Wuhan has prompted authorities to shut down the city’s transport including flights, ferries and trains on Thursday.

Wuhan, a thriving tourist destination which had direct flights to Xining in Qinghai province and Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region until Wednesday has so far not reported any cases although Voice of Tibet cited social media posts that reported of an incident of a Chinese woman who had come from Wuhan carrying the ailment and infecting two Tibetans in Sertar County of Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in Sichuan where Larung Gar, a popular tourist stop is located.

Radio Free Asia reported that Tibetans and Chinese living in Tibet who were travelling to China are returning to Tibet fearing contraction of the deadly airborne disease.

As of Friday, the death toll reached 26 and number of people infected 830, according to reports. However, MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London suggest there are 4,000 people sick with the virus in Wuhan. China’s National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin earlier said, "Basically, do not go to Wuhan. And those in Wuhan please do not leave the city."

Chinese authorities have banned large public gatherings in major cities ahead of the Lunar New Year that falls on Saturday. Fears are also raised of the outbreak worsening due to the large number of people travelling during the festive period. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declined to declare the disease a global emergency as of now. Cases have been reported in Thailand, Korea, United States and Japan, among others.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the decision "should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not think the situation is serious or that we're not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth. WHO is following this outbreak every minute of every day."

The Coronavirus is an airborne respiratory disease that has symptoms of common cold like high fever, runny nose and muscle pain among others. The origin of the ailment was traced on January 7 to a seafood market in Wuhan city where live animals including snakes, bats and wolf pups were sold for consumption.

