Tue 21, Jan 2020 12:40 PM (IST)
US Congress confirms 2020 funding for Tibet
Phayul[Monday, January 20, 2020 00:16]
By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, JAN 20: US Congress has confirmed a provision of approximately $19 million for vital Tibet programs through the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 (H.R.1865), reports International Campaign for Tibet (ICT). The bill was passed by the House on Oct 28 and by the Senate on Nov 12, 2019. It was eventually presented to President Trump who signed it on Dec 20 after resolving differences in the two versions that were presented respectively.

“The United States Congress has once again provided strong support to the people of Tibet,” said Matteo Mecacci, president of the ICT. “While these programs are a minuscule part of America’s overall foreign aid budget, this investment yields big dividends for Tibetans and their efforts to preserve their culture and identity in the face of China’s oppression.”

The Further Consolidated Appropriations bill was further structured with the recommendations from the House and Senate Committees along with the President’s Budget bill. The Act provides vital Tibet funding specifically for the welfare of Tibetans in Tibet and in exile.

Grants for NGOs to preserve Tibet’s cultural traditions, educational and environmental conservation in Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan communities in China are at the same level as last year, not less than $8 million. Funding for projects in the refugee and diaspora Tibetan communities in India and Nepal and for Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) have been allocated (at the same level as last year, not less than $6 million). There are provisions specifically for the CTA which will be administered by the United States Agency for International Development (at the same level as last year, not less than $3 million).

Funding programs for Tibetan refugees in Nepal and India such as cultural exchanges and fellowship programs, broadcasting into Tibet by Radio Free Asia (RFA) and Voice of America (VOA), and funds for the office of the Special Coordinator of Tibetan Issues at the State Department ($1 million) have been allocated. The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) provides grants “to support the democratic aspirations of people all over the world, including the Tibetan people,” stated on ICT’s website.

US Congress has funded government programs that benefit Tibetans in exile and inside Tibet through these humanitarian, economical and educational pursuits since 1988. These programs are annually a part of the State-Foreign Operations Appropriations bill which has been incorporated into the larger ambit of the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The largest advocacy Tibet support group ICT has advocated to Congress since its establishment for supporting Tibetans to “preserve their culture, identity, and traditions which are threatened by the oppressive policies of the Chinese government.”
 
