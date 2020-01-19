Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Advertisement
Taiwanese man pretending to be a Tibetan Lama sentenced for Rape
Phayul[Saturday, January 18, 2020 23:41]
By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, JAN 18: A Taiwanese man has been sentenced for rape of two women while pretending to be a high Tibetan lama in Taiwan. Yang Hao, 47, has been sentenced to five years in prison for forcing two women to have sex with him in 2004. The High Court upheld the guilty conviction of the man for rape who fled to China for a decade to escape these charges.

Yang Hao had fled to China but an expired Republic of China passport deported him back to Taiwan in 2016. The prosecutors then had a chance to charge him for sexual harassment and rape. Hao got close with the women by pretending to be a high Tibetan lama as he travelled across Taiwan and conducted purported Tibetan rituals and religious services.

Investigators said that Yang Hao used dharma titles like Tashi Delek and Ngawang Ghersa while travelling as a Tibetan Buddhist monk. Although he had learned to chant sutra texts and learnt to have religious discussions, investigators reaffirmed that he used his knowledge as an opportunity to become intimate with women.

The investigation found out that there were reportedly two different incidents in 2004 wherein Yang Hao took the female worshippers to his hotel room where they had tried to push him away but he eventually forced them into having sex with him. The two women filed the reports with the police but he eluded the authorities and fled to China in 2005 where he lived for more than a decade.

When his passport expired, Taiwanese authorities apprehended him on his return and prosecuted him for sexual assault. During the trial, Hao admitted to having had sex with the two women but pleaded for a reduced sentence because of his “purported psychological condition since childhood that kept him from controlling his emotions and behaviours”. The court convicted him on two counts of forcible rape and sentenced him for a five-year prison term but he has filed to appeal the first ruling.
