Taiwanese man pretending to be a Tibetan Lama sentenced for Rape

Yang Hao had fled to China but an expired Republic of China passport deported him back to Taiwan in 2016. The prosecutors then had a chance to charge him for sexual harassment and rape. Hao got close with the women by pretending to be a high Tibetan lama as he travelled across Taiwan and conducted purported Tibetan rituals and religious services.



Investigators said that Yang Hao used dharma titles like Tashi Delek and Ngawang Ghersa while travelling as a Tibetan Buddhist monk. Although he had learned to chant sutra texts and learnt to have religious discussions, investigators reaffirmed that he used his knowledge as an opportunity to become intimate with women.



The investigation found out that there were reportedly two different incidents in 2004 wherein Yang Hao took the female worshippers to his hotel room where they had tried to push him away but he eventually forced them into having sex with him. The two women filed the reports with the police but he eluded the authorities and fled to China in 2005 where he lived for more than a decade.



When his passport expired, Taiwanese authorities apprehended him on his return and prosecuted him for sexual assault. During the trial, Hao admitted to having had sex with the two women but pleaded for a reduced sentence because of his “purported psychological condition since childhood that kept him from controlling his emotions and behaviours”. The court convicted him on two counts of forcible rape and sentenced him for a five-year prison term but he has filed to appeal the first ruling.



