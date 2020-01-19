Advertisement

Former Minister Gyari Dolma announces running for Sikyong elections in 2021







Gyari Dolma was speaking at an event organized by the student body of Kirori Mal College in New Delhi where she was invited as the Chief Guest on Friday. “I can say that I am an aspirant for the elections in 2021. I am not a candidate but I am an aspirant and with everybody’s blessing, I hope I do get the chance to serve my people and especially His Holiness the Dalai Lama closely once again,” Dolma said yesterday.



The former Tibetan minister was also a noted legislator for over a decade during which she was elected the first female deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, known then as the Assembly of Tibetan People’s Deputies. In 2010 she ran for the Kalon Tripa preliminary elections but later withdrew from the final elections.



Former North America Representative and Former Speaker of TPiE Penpa Tsering and former Minister for Security of CTA, Dongchung Ngodup are also said to be in contention for the top office of the Tibetan polity although such claims could not be independently verified at the moment.



The incumbent President Dr. Lobsang Sangay who is serving his second term will not feature in the next elections meaning the top office of the Tibetan polity will have a new face come 2021.



