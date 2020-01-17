Advertisement

Prague and Taipei finally sign the “sister agreement”, Beijing’s disapproval follows



Mayor of Prague Zdenik Hrib (right) and Mayor of Taipei Ko Wen-je (left) pose with a signed partnership between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday (REUTERS) The Japan Times reports. Prague’s mayor Zdenik Hrib (member of the anti-establishment Pirate Party) cancelled the twinning agreement with Beijing to protest against the One-China policy.



Hrib praised their agreement with Taipei citing that both the parties have “shared democratic values, respect for fundamental human rights and cultural freedoms.” “Prague has its own choice to become a sister city with cities of the world and I think Beijing should also let Prague have the right to choose,” Taipei’s mayor Ko Wen-je said during the ceremony.



Hrib condemned China in an interview with Welt am Sonntag on Sunday where he said that China was “full of resentment” and that he could not sign an agreement that forced Prague “to speak out against the independence of Tibet and Taiwan.” The signed agreement comes days after Tsai Ing-wen got re-elected in the recent 2020 presidential election. The Taiwan pact angered China as Shanghai officially announced its suspension of official ties with Prague on Tuesday. China accused Prague of interfering in China’s internal matters and intervening on issues “that bear on the core interests” of Asia.



The partnership agreement will allow Prague students to learn Chinese in Taiwan where they can also learn about digitalization of healthcare and the development of metro systems in Taiwan. Taiwan will also offer a pangolin to the Prague zoo as per the agreement. In November, the recently signed agreement had been stalled as the draft agreement described Taipei as the “city of Taipei, Taiwan”; both the city government and the city council were in disagreement over using ‘Taiwan’ in the accord.



