Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Fri 17, Jan 2020 06:35 AM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
12 Tibetans sentenced in Sog for “attempting to spread the evil influence of religion”
Prague and Taipei finally sign the “sister agreement”, Beijing’s disapproval follows
China sees human rights as an existential threat: HRW annual report
TAR passes law to promote ‘ethnic unity’, Sen. Rubio condemns human right violations in Tibet
China controls Tibet by Weapon, We Influence their Mind: Dalai Lama
Taiwan policy unchanged, says Beijing after Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory
His Holiness on Secular Ethics and Universal Responsibility: Video
Youngest ever Justice Commissioner sworn in
CECC urges action on Tibet, US House may pass the bill next week
Garje Khamtrul Rinpoche passes away, CTA holds prayer service
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
Prague and Taipei finally sign the “sister agreement”, Beijing’s disapproval follows
[Thursday, January 16, 2020 00:02]
By Choekyi Lhamo

Mayor of Prague Zdenik Hrib (right) and Mayor of Taipei Ko Wen-je (left) pose with a signed partnership between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday (REUTERS)
Mayor of Prague Zdenik Hrib (right) and Mayor of Taipei Ko Wen-je (left) pose with a signed partnership between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday (REUTERS)
DHARAMSHALA, JAN 15: Prague and Taipei finally signed the partnership or the sister agreement on Monday after the former dropped a similar agreement with Beijing three months ago, The Japan Times reports. Prague’s mayor Zdenik Hrib (member of the anti-establishment Pirate Party) cancelled the twinning agreement with Beijing to protest against the One-China policy.

Hrib praised their agreement with Taipei citing that both the parties have “shared democratic values, respect for fundamental human rights and cultural freedoms.” “Prague has its own choice to become a sister city with cities of the world and I think Beijing should also let Prague have the right to choose,” Taipei’s mayor Ko Wen-je said during the ceremony.

Hrib condemned China in an interview with Welt am Sonntag on Sunday where he said that China was “full of resentment” and that he could not sign an agreement that forced Prague “to speak out against the independence of Tibet and Taiwan.” The signed agreement comes days after Tsai Ing-wen got re-elected in the recent 2020 presidential election. The Taiwan pact angered China as Shanghai officially announced its suspension of official ties with Prague on Tuesday. China accused Prague of interfering in China’s internal matters and intervening on issues “that bear on the core interests” of Asia.

The partnership agreement will allow Prague students to learn Chinese in Taiwan where they can also learn about digitalization of healthcare and the development of metro systems in Taiwan. Taiwan will also offer a pangolin to the Prague zoo as per the agreement. In November, the recently signed agreement had been stalled as the draft agreement described Taipei as the “city of Taipei, Taiwan”; both the city government and the city council were in disagreement over using ‘Taiwan’ in the accord.
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
12 Tibetans sentenced in Sog for “attempting to spread the evil influence of religion”
Prague and Taipei finally sign the “sister agreement”, Beijing’s disapproval follows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2020 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement