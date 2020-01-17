Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Fri 17, Jan 2020 06:35 AM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
12 Tibetans sentenced in Sog for “attempting to spread the evil influence of religion”
Prague and Taipei finally sign the “sister agreement”, Beijing’s disapproval follows
China sees human rights as an existential threat: HRW annual report
TAR passes law to promote ‘ethnic unity’, Sen. Rubio condemns human right violations in Tibet
China controls Tibet by Weapon, We Influence their Mind: Dalai Lama
Taiwan policy unchanged, says Beijing after Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory
His Holiness on Secular Ethics and Universal Responsibility: Video
Youngest ever Justice Commissioner sworn in
CECC urges action on Tibet, US House may pass the bill next week
Garje Khamtrul Rinpoche passes away, CTA holds prayer service
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
TAR passes law to promote ‘ethnic unity’, Sen. Rubio condemns human right violations in Tibet
Phayul[Wednesday, January 15, 2020 20:49]
By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, JAN 14: Tibet’s people’s Congress passed a new law to promote ‘ethnic unity’ in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) on Saturday to take effect from May 1. Tibet Daily’s report did not release the full text of the regulations but only mentioned that they contained “do’s and don’ts” for the local government and society to promote ‘ethnic unity’, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP). Similar rules were introduced in Xinjiang four years ago as officials in Xinjiang cited these regulations as justification for crackdowns on the region’s ethnic Uyghur community.

According to Tibet Daily, a government mouthpiece, the regulation requires all levels of government, companies, community organisations, villages, schools, military groups, and religious activity centres be responsible for work on ethnic unity. All types of companies are also encouraged “to integrate ethnic unity into the companies’ management and culture, recruiting employees from all ethnic groups”. Under these regulations, September is the month for activities to promote ethnic unity in the region.

Lin Qingzhi, Deputy Secretary of the standing committee of Tibet Legislature, said that the regulations have been designed to “unify the sense of community of the Chinese nation”. Xi Jinping in Aug 2015 addressed a national conference on Tibet where he said that officials must focus on maintaining ethnic unity to promote “sustainable, long term and comprehensive stability of the society.”

Senator Marco Rubio told Catholic News Agency (CNA) that it was “no surprise that Tibet’s ‘autonomous’ legislature has passed rules to promote ethnic unity . . . As the Chinese Communist Party continues to attempt to wipe out Tibetan culture, the U.S. and freedom loving nations should condemn the blatant violations of human rights.” Sen. Rubio has been one of the most vocal critics of China’s policies and has worked to pass the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Dec 18 and a senate version of the legislation has also been introduced by Sen. Rubio and Sen. Ben Cardin.

The new TAR legislation will push for Tibetans to ‘unify’ with the nation and punish those who overstep these rules. Since the push for “ethnic unity” began in Xinjiang, the Chinese government has opened a network of over 1,200 detention camps that house approximately one million political prisoners who are mostly Uyghur Muslims.

China claims that these camps are for preventing terrorism and for vocational skill training but a leaked manual from the camps has exposed these “re-education” techniques and the ‘ideological education’ given to the detainees. Tibet, like Xinjiang, will face the brunt of the new law as it dictates unity in order to “safeguard national reunification, strengthen ethnic unity and take a clear-cut stand against separatism”.
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
China sees human rights as an existential threat: HRW annual report
TAR passes law to promote ‘ethnic unity’, Sen. Rubio condemns human right violations in Tibet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2020 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement