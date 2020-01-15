Advertisement

China controls Tibet by Weapon, We Influence their Mind: Dalai Lama Phayul



Image: Stratnews Global



The Tibetan Buddhist leader also asserted that Tibetans will not accept a Dalai Lama appointed by China. The 14th Tibetan Religious Conference of religious heads of Tibetan Buddhism organised by the Central Tibetan Administration endorsed the sole authority of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to choose his future.



His Holiness said, “Physically, the Chinese have occupied Tibet but at the mental level, they can never control us. They use weapons to control and we influence their minds. Our method is much stronger than their weapons . . . I’m a Buddhist monk and I practise Buddhism. I never contended that I’m the Dalai Lama… I am 100 percent sure that in my next life I will be able to be useful to the community. That’s my wish.”



The octogenarian leader also said the spirit of the Tibetans and their determination is very firm. “The new generation’s determination is as strong as that of the previous generation.” His Holiness expressed hope for the young and growing generation of Tibetans who are working for the cause of Tibet. He also spoke about the evolution of democracy in the Tibetan community which has been espoused by him when he retired from his political leadership in 2011. “As for democratic practices are concerned, we a handful of Tibetans are more advanced as we have a freely elected political leadership. China has a totalitarian system.”



His Holiness also reiterated that China has a growing Buddhist population that is keen to learn the Nalanda tradition through Tibetan Buddhism. “Chinese control Tibet by weapon, we control their mind. So, in the long run, our kind of influence is stronger than their weapons.”



When asked about the possibility of meeting with the representatives from China, he remarked that there seems to be certain realisation among the leaders of the government that their policies for Tibet have been “unrealistic”. His Holiness clarified that Tibetans no longer seek complete freedom as the Middle Way Approach (Umaylam) seeks coexistence based on mutual respect and cooperation. He stressed on the need for Tibetans in Tibet to have the basic rights to preserve their language and culture.



Dalai Lama responded to the question of his return to Tibet by stating that he has been the longest guest of India and that it was too early to make a decision and asserted that he enjoys the freedom granted in India.

