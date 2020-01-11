Advertisement

Youngest ever Justice Commissioner sworn in Phayul



Tenzin Lungtok swearing in as the new Justice Commissioner with Chief Justice Commissioner Sonam Norbu Dagpo at the oath ceremony (photo- Kunsang Gashon) Phayul



By Choekyi LhamoDHARAMSHALA, JAN 10: Tenzin Lungtok was sworn in as the Justice Commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC) at a swearing-in ceremony today in the T-building, now known as the Sikyong auditorium. Mr. Lungtok succeeds Mr. Ngawang Rabgyal Norpa who is retiring from his long service. Chief Justice Commissioner Sonam Norbu Dagpo administered the oath of office to the new Justice Commissioner.Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), Deputy Speaker, Justice Commissioners, Kalons (Heads) of the Autonomous bodies and members, Secretaries of CTA functionaries greeted the new Justice Commissioner. He is the former Secretary of the Department of Religion and Culture; he was elected the Justice Commissioner of the Tibetan court during the eight session of the 16th TPiE held in Sept last year.Tenzin Lungtok has been serving the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for over 24 years; he began his service in 1995 as the Under Secretary at the Department of Security. He later became the Deputy Secretary at the Department of Education in 1999. He also worked in the Public Service Commission and as a Joint Secretary in the Department of Home and the Election Commission from 2006 to 2012. The new Justice Commissioner was promoted to the Secretary of the Department of Religion and Culture in 2017. On 23rd Sep, acknowledging his 24 years of service in the exile Tibetan community, he was elected for the post by the parliament.During a brief conversation with the press today, Tenzin Lungtok promised to work uncompromisingly in the service of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as he has done for the last 24 years. He has vowed to be bound by the laws regulated by the TSJC and will further strive to be more just while exercising his power as the new Justice Commissioner.