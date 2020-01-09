Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya
Phayul[Wednesday, January 08, 2020 20:10]
By Tenzin Dharpo

DHARAMSHALA, Jan. 8: The Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar called on the exiled Tibetan leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the latter’s residence in Bodh Gaya on Wednesday afternoon. The Tibetan leader is fresh off his three-day teaching on the Manjushri cycle to his devotees there.

In a video shared by his office, the two leaders were seen in a meeting along with respective officials from both sides. The President of the exiled Tibetan government known officially as the Central Tibetan Administration Dr. Lobsang Sangay was also present during the meet.

The Dalai Lama referred to CM Kumar as “an old friend” who has consistently shown interest in the Buddhist tradition of Nalanda. The octogenarian Tibetan leader also expounded on Nalanda being the center of learning centuries ago and that it produced many scholars in various academic fields.

The two leaders have shared a mutual admiration over the years. Bihar which is the home to the most sacred Buddhist space in the world is an annual destination for the Tibetan leader who conduct religious teachings in Bodhgaya every year over the last few years.
