Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Thu 09, Jan 2020 02:31 AM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya
China still holds Five Tibetan monks arrested in November
Manjushri Cycle of Teachings by the Dalai Lama Concludes
Australian wild-fires caused by man-made global warming, says Dalai Lama
Over 100 cemeteries demolished by China in Xinjiang
China’s PLA begins military exercises across Lhasa as the New Year commences
Norwegian Library snubs demand by Chinese delegation to remove book
India must hold back on China border issues till Tibet is settled: Indian Army Chief
Tibetan Buddhist Centres of Larung Gar shut down under suspected pressure from China
Dalai Lama begins first teaching of the decade at Bodhgaya
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
China’s PLA begins military exercises across Lhasa as the New Year commences
Phayul[Monday, January 06, 2020 21:59]
By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, JAN 6: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun military training across Lhasa as the New Year commenced. The major military exercises in Tibet bordering India showcases its grandeur by deploying latest weapons including the Type 15 battle tank and the new 155-MM vehicle mounted howitzer, reports The Hindu. PLA Tibet Military Command also deployed “helicopters, armoured vehicles, heavy artillery and anti-aircraft missiles” across the capital of Tibet, Lhasa, to the border frontlines, reports China Central Television (CCTV).

India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) covers 3,488 km including the border along Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim where the sensitivities of these areas are well known. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Southern Tibet. Their deployment in the Tibet Military Command will help PLA strengthen its military might in the already tensed regions of Tibet. Both the tanks and the howitzer were revealed on the National Day military parade on Oct 1 last year. These are specifically designed for plateau regions which will play a huge role in safeguarding the borders.

The Type 15 tank is the world’s only modern lightweight tank in service and it is equipped with a 105-millimeter gun and advanced sensors that can “devastate enemy light armoured vehicles in regions”. However, the Indian army is laying out its plans to achieve what the new Army Chief had earlier described as an “eventual solution” for the India-China border. The specific area concerns former Tibet-India border from Aksai Chin to Arunachal Pradesh. Gen Naravane told ThePrint that India needs to be firm in dealing with China: We don’t want to be aggressive but firm.

The show of might and diplomacy from both the Asian countries has drawn international attention to its growing military and strategic powers. The border issues between China’s occupied Tibet and India have been frequent in the last years as both the Indian Army and PLA play stand-off to bring resolve. China’s gradual attempt to militarise Tibet has been rampant and the plateau regions have been under heavy military check from a decade since the 2008 uprising.  
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
China’s PLA begins military exercises across Lhasa as the New Year commences
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2020 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement