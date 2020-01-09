Advertisement

Australian wild-fires caused by man-made global warming, says Dalai Lama







“These days, due to global warming, places in South America like Brazil saw massive wild fires recently. Even right now, in Australia millions of animals like kangaroo and other beautiful indigenous animals are burnt by the wild fires. The world is undergoing a massive increase in global temperature which can be traced to various man-made factors,” the Dalai Lama said. He was speaking at the Kalachakra teaching ground in Bodhgaya, India on Monday.



The Tibetan leader also said that climate change and global warming are causing natural disasters. “In some places in Africa there are massive floods caused by incessant rain where as in Australia wild fires are wreaking havoc. People can do very little to mitigate the immediate dangers of the incidents but by addressing climate change factors, these challenges can be dealt with overtime,” the octogenarian leader said.



Tibetan community in the country spread over few cities, phayul has learned, are unaffected apart from one Tibetan family in Victoria whose house has sustained damages from fire.



