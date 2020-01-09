Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Thu 09, Jan 2020 02:31 AM (IST)
Australian wild-fires caused by man-made global warming, says Dalai Lama
Phayul[Tuesday, January 07, 2020 21:57]
By Tenzin Dharpo

DHARAMSHALA, Jan. 7: Tibetan leader and vocal advocate for global environmental preservation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, said that the ongoing wildfires in Australia are caused by global warming and that humans are responsible for bringing forth the perils of global climate change.

“These days, due to global warming, places in South America like Brazil saw massive wild fires recently. Even right now, in Australia millions of animals like kangaroo and other beautiful indigenous animals are burnt by the wild fires. The world is undergoing a massive increase in global temperature which can be traced to various man-made factors,” the Dalai Lama said. He was speaking at the Kalachakra teaching ground in Bodhgaya, India on Monday.

The Tibetan leader also said that climate change and global warming are causing natural disasters. “In some places in Africa there are massive floods caused by incessant rain where as in Australia wild fires are wreaking havoc. People can do very little to mitigate the immediate dangers of the incidents but by addressing climate change factors, these challenges can be dealt with overtime,” the octogenarian leader said.

Tibetan community in the country spread over few cities, phayul has learned, are unaffected apart from one Tibetan family in Victoria whose house has sustained damages from fire.

Australia is facing an unprecedented onslaught of wildfires with different parts of the continent affected by the calamity. Reports say that as many as many as 25 people have lost their lives and more than 5 million animals have perished following fires that began in September. The continent is facing rising temperature and drought besides unprecedented bushfires that has damaged 10 million hectares. #prayforaustralia is trending on Twitter and other social media platforms calling for support and financial assistance for the nation consumed by flames.
