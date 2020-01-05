Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Norwegian Library snubs demand by Chinese delegation to remove book
Phayul[Saturday, January 04, 2020 21:43]
By Tenzin Dharpo



DHARAMSHALA, Jan. 3: A library in the ski-town of Meraker, Norway has strongly rejected demands by a visiting Chinese sporting delegation to remove a book deemed controversial by Beijing saying the country has “freedom of speech”.

Demands from the leaders of a delegation of skiers from China to remove a book on Falung Gong movement was rejected by the Meraker library. The movement is banned in China since 1999 and its practitioners strongly persecuted and in many cases, their organs harvested through state sanctioned rackets according to rights groups.

Library manager Anne Marken told Adresseavisen, a Norwegian regional newspaper, “We have freedom of speech in Norway so that was completely out of the question.

“We have had three different inquiries from individuals who have asked us to remove that book. They have said that if any


of the Chinese skiers are caught with these books, they are afraid that they would risk being sent to labour camp or prison in China.”

“I have said that the books in the library are open to them. We cannot remove the contents of the library because of such requests,” she further said.

More than 40 Chinese cross-country athletes with coaching staffs are in Meråker for a training programme organised jointly by the Beijing and Oslo governments, to train for the Beijing Olympics in 2022 due to be held next month.


