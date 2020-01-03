Advertisement

Dalai Lama among most admired men, 2019: Gallup poll Phayul



His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Gaden monastery, Mundgod, India, Dec. 18, 2019. Phayul Photo



The octogenarian leader was placed 9th most admired men in the US for the year 2019 from a public poll conducted by Washington based company Gallup, known for its worldwide opinion polls. The poll was conducted among 1000 adults in the US. The title typically goes to the incumbent US President; however, the former US President Barack Obama has topped the list again for the 11th consecutive year.



Incumbent US President Donald Trump also tied the list with Obama with both securing 18% each of the total poll. Former US President Jimmy Carter, Tech tycoons Elon Musk and Bill gates garnered 2% of the poll while the Dalai Lama, Pope francis, Bernie Sanders and Adam Schiff all got a percent each.



11% of Americans named a relative or friend as the man they admire most while 18% named some other living man. But 25%, the majority of the poll did not name anyone.



The 84-year-old is a respected spiritual and reconciliatory figure in the United States and else where. He was awarded the Templeton prize in 2012 in the US and the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 1989 for his advocacy for peace.



