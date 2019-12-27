Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Chinese have gun, We have the power of truth: the Dalai Lama
Phayul[Wednesday, December 25, 2019 20:32]
By Choekyi Lhamo

His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaking to the press at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya (OHHDL)
His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaking to the press at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya (OHHDL)
DHARAMSHALA, DEC 25: His Holiness the Dalai Lama spoke about how Tibetans retain the power of truth against the Chinese use of power through guns at a press briefing in Bodh Gaya today. He lashed out at the Chinese government by stating that the Tibetan community retains the ‘power of truth’ against China’s repressive ‘power of guns’.

The Tibetan spiritual leader spoke on the occasion of Christmas at Gaya’s pilgrimage site by stressing on the number of Chinese Buddhists in China, “China today has the biggest population of Buddhists. But, they believe that their religion is very scientific. However, we have the power of truth. Chinese communists have the power of guns. In the long run, the power of truth is much stronger than the power of guns.”

His Holiness spoke on the emergence of Nalanda tradition through Tibetan Buddhism which is also accepted by many Chinese Buddhist scholars. He further added that many Chinese Buddhists also follow Tibetan Buddhism and that the numbers of Chinese practising Buddhism is rapidly increasing.

The Tibetan leader also added that human beings must resolve to be content and happy, “Peace lies in compassion and warm-heartedness and being a social animal, all human beings have compassion by birth.”

Speaking on the idea of warm-heartedness whether one believes in a religion or not, His Holiness urged that all religions have the same goal. "Today, one human being is killing the other in the name of religion but they should all note that every religion carries the same message of love. We should all try to promote religious harmony."

His Holiness’ message for religious harmony in the modern world reified his belief in non-violence and peace. The Tibetan leader sent a strong message to Communist Party of China (CPC) by stating the state’s repressive abuse of gun power has led to crackdown in many regions of Tibet in the past few months.
