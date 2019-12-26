Advertisement

"No right to interfere" in Dalai Lama reincarnation says Chinese Scholars, Democratic leaders



New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019, Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC. Photo- tibet.net



In a joint statement released by the group at the “New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019”, a Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC recently, they said, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is purely Tibetan religious affairs and the Dalai Lama’s own rights, and the CCP has no right to interfere. He Dalai Lama is fully entitled to designate his own successor.



“It’s out of the question, ridiculously illogical. The CCP is attempting to appoint reincarnation by detour His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this is a brutal violation to the right of Tibetan Buddhist inside Tibet and all around the world.”



The group also said that it supports the “Middle-Way Approach”, Tibetans’ fight for their basic human rights and freedom, it’s fight to preserve cultural heritage, religious freedom, and safeguard its nature ecosystem. They also lauded the Dalai Lama’s wish to promote Tibet-Chinese friendship which they said should strengthen.



Prominent Chinese scholars and leaders, including the former chief editor of Beijing Spring, Mr Hu Ping, Chinese democratic leaders Mr Chen Pokong, Wang Dan, Wu Er Kai Xi, Wang Juntao and representatives of several organizations, such as Beijing Spring Magazine, China Democratic Solidarity Alliance, China Democracy Party National Committee, National Joint Headquarters of China Democracy Party, International Han-Tibetan Friendship, and the China Association of Political Asylum Seekers signed and supports the statement, exile Tibetan government run Tibet.net said Tuesday.



