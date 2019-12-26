Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Thu 26, Dec 2019 03:47 AM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
“No right to interfere” in Dalai Lama reincarnation says Chinese Scholars, Democratic leaders
TAR, Xinjiang remain the most impoverished despite China’s claim
Dalai Lama reiterates confidence to live beyond 113 years
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
China objects to progress of bill on Tibet in US Congress
Three detained in Kham due to WeChat ahead of Nobel prize commemorations
TAR officials visit Belgium, dissuade support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
China stops telecast of Arsenal game after star condemns persecution of Uyghurs
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
“No right to interfere” in Dalai Lama reincarnation says Chinese Scholars, Democratic leaders
Phayul[Tuesday, December 24, 2019 21:31]
By Tenzin Dharpo

New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019, Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC. Photo- tibet.net
New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019, Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC. Photo- tibet.net
DHARAMSHALA, Dec. 24: A group of Chinese scholars and democratic leaders have said that the Chinese government’s claim to authority over the reincarnation of the Tibetan religious leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama is “illegal and invalid”.

In a joint statement released by the group at the “New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019”, a Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC recently, they said, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is purely Tibetan religious affairs and the Dalai Lama’s own rights, and the CCP has no right to interfere. He Dalai Lama is fully entitled to designate his own successor.

“It’s out of the question, ridiculously illogical. The CCP is attempting to appoint reincarnation by detour His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this is a brutal violation to the right of Tibetan Buddhist inside Tibet and all around the world.”

The group also said that it supports the “Middle-Way Approach”, Tibetans’ fight for their basic human rights and freedom, it’s fight to preserve cultural heritage, religious freedom, and safeguard its nature ecosystem. They also lauded the Dalai Lama’s wish to promote Tibet-Chinese friendship which they said should strengthen.

Prominent Chinese scholars and leaders, including the former chief editor of Beijing Spring, Mr Hu Ping, Chinese democratic leaders Mr Chen Pokong, Wang Dan, Wu Er Kai Xi, Wang Juntao and representatives of several organizations, such as Beijing Spring Magazine, China Democratic Solidarity Alliance, China Democracy Party National Committee, National Joint Headquarters of China Democracy Party, International Han-Tibetan Friendship, and the China Association of Political Asylum Seekers signed and supports the statement, exile Tibetan government run Tibet.net said Tuesday.
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
“No right to interfere” in Dalai Lama reincarnation says Chinese Scholars, Democratic leaders
TAR, Xinjiang remain the most impoverished despite China’s claim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2019 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement