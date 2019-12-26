Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
TAR, Xinjiang remain the most impoverished despite China’s claim
Phayul[Tuesday, December 24, 2019 21:26]
By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, DEC 24: Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and Xinjiang remain the most impoverished regions despite China’s claim of lifting 10 million people above the poverty line, reported Hindustan Times (HT). As per a year-end government report cited by HT, people in remote areas of these two regions continue to be the poorest as the year ends.

The official media report announced its poverty eradication goal to be achieved by the end of 2019. The report claimed to successfully delist 19 areas in the Tibetan region once they receive approval from the local population. It further claimed that 18 counties along with a county-level district in the cities of Shigatse, Chamdo, Nagchu and Ngari prefecture have already passed the preliminary assessments by the local officials.

In the local census by the government in 2018, China has 16.6 million rural poor across the country that was living on less than 2300 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000) annually. Almost 400 counties were listed impoverished then.

According to Liu Yongfu, China’s top poverty relief official from China’s Cabinet, the numbers have reduced significantly. This leading group office of poverty alleviation and development claimed that the education, healthcare, secure housing, and tap water have been “generally ensured nationwide”. However, management of TAR and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) has come under international scrutiny because of the internment of the Muslim minorities in restricted camps and violation of human rights abuses in both Tibet and Xinjiang.

The number of registered poor in the regions has fallen from 1.72 million last year to 430,000 by the end of this year. These estimates of poverty reduction programmes have been questioned by the international community as a top UN official said in August that more than 200 million people live on less than $5 a day (Rs. 350) which means that China’s poverty marker of $1.90 per day does not reveal the number of poor in the country.

China is increasingly showcasing Tibet and Xinjiang as platforms where the Communist Party of China (CPC) remains willing to display its strength and development through these poverty-stricken regions. These regions remain the poorest despite China’s official announcements and the problems of poverty are not expected to change in the near future. 
