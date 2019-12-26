Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Thu 26, Dec 2019 03:47 AM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
“No right to interfere” in Dalai Lama reincarnation says Chinese Scholars, Democratic leaders
TAR, Xinjiang remain the most impoverished despite China’s claim
Dalai Lama reiterates confidence to live beyond 113 years
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
China objects to progress of bill on Tibet in US Congress
Three detained in Kham due to WeChat ahead of Nobel prize commemorations
TAR officials visit Belgium, dissuade support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
China stops telecast of Arsenal game after star condemns persecution of Uyghurs
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
Dalai Lama reiterates confidence to live beyond 113 years
Phayul[Monday, December 23, 2019 18:02]
His Holiness addressing the gathering at Gaden Jangtse Monastery in Mungod (dalailama.com)
His Holiness addressing the gathering at Gaden Jangtse Monastery in Mungod (dalailama.com)
His Holiness the Dalai Lama reiterated his belief that he could live upto the age of 113 or more during the Long Life offering ceremony at Gaden Jangtse Monastery in Mungod, Karnataka yesterday. The Tibetan spiritual leader spoke about his dreams of living a long life, “Just as I cultivate an altruistic intention, I’ve had dreams about living long. In one dream I was climbing steps, 13 steps, which I interpreted to relate to the prediction that I could live to the age of 113.”

Before the ceremony began, His Holiness acknowledged the presence of both the monastic representatives and the Tibetan government in exile at the gathering, “We have representatives of the monastic community on the one hand and of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on the other. Since this is an auspicious occasion, I decided to wear this Dharma cloak blessed during ordination. I also put on all three monk’s robes.”

Ganden Tripa, Jangtsé Chöjés, Rizong Rinpoché and Jonang Gyaltsap were also present along with Ling Rinpoché, Taktsak Kundeling Rinpoché and the Drepung Throne-holder. Sikyong Lobsang Sangay, Chief Justice Sonam Norbu Dagpo and Speaker Pema Jungney were also in attendance.

Kundun also spoke about his life-long investment to preserve Tibetan Buddhism and his promise to cultivate compassion in the world, “The longer I live, the more I think of benefiting others and fulfilling the highest aim myself. In order to fulfil the interests of self and others I generate bodhichitta. This altruistic intention to serve others can contribute to longevity. Selfishness is not conducive to living longer. I am determined to serve the 7 billion human beings alive today and some kind of benefit seems to come from it.”
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
Dalai Lama reiterates confidence to live beyond 113 years
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2019 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement