Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Tue 24, Dec 2019 06:52 PM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
China objects to progress of bill on Tibet in US Congress
Three detained in Kham due to WeChat ahead of Nobel prize commemorations
TAR officials visit Belgium, dissuade support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
China stops telecast of Arsenal game after star condemns persecution of Uyghurs
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
China jailed most journalists in 2019: CPJ report
32nd Task force on Sino-Tibet dialogue meet underway
Tibetan exiles celebrate 30 years since Nobel Prize for Dalai Lama
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
Phayul[Monday, December 23, 2019 23:53]
By Tenzin Dharpo

Democratic Presidential hopefuls at a debate in LA on Dec. 19, 2019. Photo- bloomberg
Democratic Presidential hopefuls at a debate in LA on Dec. 19, 2019. Photo- bloomberg
DHARAMSHALA, Dec. 23: Candidates of the United States 2020 Presidential elections have pledged their will to counter China in the global order and to put a halt to its expansionist designs. Human rights, military conquest, and trade were the key talking points at a Democratic presidential debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles, California.

Responding to a question on China’s military rise, Former Vice-President Joe Biden said, “We should be moving 60 percent of our sea power to that part of the world. To let in fact the Chinese understand that they’re not gonna go any further, that we are going to be there to protect folks.”

His fellow candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he will isolate China if it repeats a Tiananmen-like crackdown on the ongoing Hong Kong crisis. “The message I will send is that if they perpetrate a repeat of anything like Tiananmen Square when it comes to Hong Kong, they will be isolated from the free world, and we will lead that isolation, diplomatically and economically,” he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said, “If we want to send a message to the Chinese, we stand with our allies. We stand with them firmly. We have a very clear and coherent foreign policy when it comes to human rights.”

Businessman and first Asian candidate Andrew Yang who has been vocal about China’s rise in the Artificial Intelligence sector and how it has been employed in its surveillance drive said, “They’re in the process of leapfrogging us in AI because they have more data than we do and the government is subsidizing it. What we have to do is build an international coalition to set technology standards and then you can bring the Chinese to the table.”
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
Dalai Lama reiterates confidence to live beyond 113 years
2020 US Presidential hopefuls pledge to counter China
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2019 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement