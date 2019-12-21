Advertisement

China objects to progress of bill on Tibet in US Congress







The bipartisan TPSA bill seeks to update the landmark Tibet Policy Act of 2002, include new provisions, including on reincarnation (of and including H.H. the Dalai Lama), CTA, democracy and other issues concerning the Tibetan people.



Among its key provisions are sanctioning Chinese officials who attempts to interfere in the succession or reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama, and also address water security and environmental issues in Tibet as well as stop China to open a new consulate in the US until a US consulate is allowed in Tibet’s capital of Lhasa.



Beijing’s mouth piece Global Times on Thursday said that the bill violates international law and the basic principles of international relations, and sends a wrong signal to secessionist forces. It cited Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying that the Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no foreign interference is allowed.



“China urges the US side to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Tibet question, keep its promise over the matter, stop exploiting it as a tool to interfere in China's internal affairs, and suspend pushing forward related bills," he further said.



Chinese observers and a former senior religious affairs official have, Global Times said, called for retaliatory measures such as imposing visa restrictions on the sponsors of the bill, including US Representatives James McGovern who sponsored the bill in the US House and Senator Marco Rubio, who sponsored the bill in the senate.



In contrast, the progress of the bill has been welcomed by exile Tibetans including the exile Tibetan government which aggressively lobbied for the bill. Rights group International Campaign which also led many of the initiatives to promote the bill and lobbied for it at the Capitoll Hill also lauded the efforts by the US Congress.



“By advancing the Tibetan Policy and Support Act today, the US Congress has not only reaffirmed its programmatic and political support for Tibet with important new provisions, but has also warned Beijing that the undermining of religious freedom, and the institution of the Dalai Lama, won’t be accepted by the free world in silence, and that those responsible will be sanctioned,” ICT President Matteo Mecacci said in a statement on December 18.

