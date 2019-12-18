Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
TAR officials visit Belgium, dissuade support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
Phayul[Wednesday, December 18, 2019 00:24]
By Tenzin Dharpo

Norbu Dondrup (R) and Andre Flahaut in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2019. photo- Xinhua
Norbu Dondrup (R) and Andre Flahaut in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2019. photo- Xinhua
DHARAMSHALA, Dec. 17: A delegation comprising of Tibetan members of the Chinese National People’s Congress (CNPC) from the so called Tibet Autonomous Region visited Belgium last week in what is being seen as an official trip to bolster support for Beijing to dissuade help to exile Tibetans and discourage support for its exiled leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Chinese state media Xinhua on Sunday said a delegation led by Norbu Dondrup, member of the Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress and vice chairman of the regional government met with Vice President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Andre Flahaut, and Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives Els Van Hoof.

The delegation’s apparent agenda was clearly outlined by the state mouthpiece, which was to discourage the Belgian government from extending support for the Dalai Lama and his people. The delegation led by Norbu Dhondup, Xinhua said, “urged the Belgian side not to allow leaders of the Dalai group to visit Belgium, nor to provide any support for or facilitate the Dalai group's anti-China separatist activities, and to work with China to maintain a healthy and stable development of China-Belgium relations”.

The visiting group further emphasized that Tibet-related issues involve China's core interests and the national feelings of nearly 1.4 billion Chinese people, suggesting that Belgium recognise the severity of handling any issue that reflect badly on Beijing. It said that it hoped the Belgian side will “prudently and properly handle Tibet-related issues”.

The Chinese government regularly sends delegations that include ethnic Tibetans representing TAR around the globe in an attempt to counter the narratives of the exile Tibetan setup and the Dalai Lama. Such delegations were even sent in parallel to visiting delegations and officials from the exile Tibetan government known officially as the Central Tibetan Administration.

China’s grip on occupied Tibet is seen to be waning in terms of asserting its legitimacy. Despite controlling Tibet for over five decades, there have been mass protests like that of the Pan-Tibet uprising in 2008. Also 156 Tibetans have self immolated in an apparent protest against China since 2009. In occupied Tibet and also in exile, a total of 165 Tibetans have resorted to the graphic from of protest over the years.
