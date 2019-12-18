Advertisement

Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain Phayul



Tibet Climate Truck at the COP 25 UN Climate Summit (tibet.net)



By Choekyi Lhamo

DHARAMSHALA, DEC 13: The Tibetan delegates highlighted the Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit which concluded at the Ateneo de Madrid Hall in Spain on Dec 7. The Tibet team comprised of two researchers at Tibet Policy Institute, Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha and Dechen Palmo, who led the team at the summit. Kyinzom Dhongdue, member of the TPiE and Australia Tibet Council, also joined the team to highlight Tibet's ecological importance in the discussion of global climate change.

Another team led by Thupten Wangchen of Casa del Tibet with support from Chokhorling and Thupten Dhargyeling also made a strong presence at the summit. The Tibetan delegates also met with some members of European Parliament and Spanish politicians. Team Tibet had made a highly visible presence both at the official and civil society venue of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The 2nd Climate Action for Tibet conference was also held on the sidelines of the COP25 summit that attracted more than hundred people. The panel discussion was organized by Tibet Policy Institute (TPI) in collaboration with Casa del Tibet where experts on Tibet's environment from six different countries to highlight Tibet's current environmental situation under Chinese occupation.

Two panels on 'Impact of Climate Change on the Tibetan Plateau' and 'Current State of Environment on the Tibetan Plateau' saw eight expert speakers who urged to make Tibet central to any discussion on global climate change. Ven. Thupten Wangchen, Martin Bursik, Dr. Martin A. Mills, Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Kyinzom Dhongdue, Kai Muller, Dechen Palmo and Michael Buckley are the team of speakers that discussed various climate topics with regards to the current deteriorating scenario in Tibet under the governance of China.

The Tibet Team also participated in one of the biggest climate strikes in Madrid with Greta Thunberg on Dec 6. It was able to highlight Tibet and make its presence in the massive crowd carrying Tibetan flags and posters with short messages.