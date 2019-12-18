Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Wed 18, Dec 2019 06:00 PM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
TAR officials visits Belgium, dissuades support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
China stops telecast of Arsenal game after star condemns persecution of Uyghurs
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
China jailed most journalists in 2019: CPJ report
32nd Task force on Sino-Tibet dialogue meet underway
Tibetan exiles celebrate 30 years since Nobel Prize for Dalai Lama
TSJC revokes license of Case 20 Defense lawyer
Tibetan nuns forced to declare loyalty to CCP
Self-immolations exemplify courage and strength of Tibetans in the face of adversity: His Holiness the Dalai Lama
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Phayul[Sunday, December 15, 2019 20:04]
By Choekyi Lhamo

Tibet Climate Truck at the COP 25 UN Climate Summit (tibet.net)
Tibet Climate Truck at the COP 25 UN Climate Summit (tibet.net)
DHARAMSHALA, DEC 13: The Tibetan delegates highlighted the Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit which concluded at the Ateneo de Madrid Hall in Spain on Dec 7. The Tibet team comprised of two researchers at Tibet Policy Institute, Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha and Dechen Palmo, who led the team at the summit. Kyinzom Dhongdue, member of the TPiE and Australia Tibet Council, also joined the team to highlight Tibet’s ecological importance in the discussion of global climate change.

Another team led by Thupten Wangchen of Casa del Tibet with support from Chokhorling and Thupten Dhargyeling also made a strong presence at the summit. The Tibetan delegates also met with some members of European Parliament and Spanish politicians. Team Tibet had made a highly visible presence both at the official and civil society venue of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The 2nd Climate Action for Tibet conference was also held on the sidelines of the COP25 summit that attracted more than hundred people. The panel discussion was organized by Tibet Policy Institute (TPI) in collaboration with Casa del Tibet where experts on Tibet’s environment from six different countries to highlight Tibet’s current environmental situation under Chinese occupation.

Two panels on ‘Impact of Climate Change on the Tibetan Plateau’ and ‘Current State of Environment on the Tibetan Plateau’ saw eight expert speakers who urged to make Tibet central to any discussion on global climate change. Ven. Thupten Wangchen, Martin Bursik, Dr. Martin A. Mills, Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Kyinzom Dhongdue, Kai Muller, Dechen Palmo and Michael Buckley are the team of speakers that discussed various climate topics with regards to the current deteriorating scenario in Tibet under the governance of China.

The Tibet Team also participated in one of the biggest climate strikes in Madrid with Greta Thunberg on Dec 6. It was able to highlight Tibet and make its presence in the massive crowd carrying Tibetan flags and posters with short messages.
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2019 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement