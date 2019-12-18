Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Welcome to Phayul.com - Our News Your Views
Home News Online Radio Audio & Video Section Chat Message Forums Shopping
Wed 18, Dec 2019 05:59 PM (IST)
Search:     powered by Google
 MENU
Home
News
Photo News
Opinions
Statements &
Press Releases
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Interviews
Travels
Health
Obituaries
News Discussions
News Archives
Download photos from Tibet
 Latest Stories
TAR officials visits Belgium, dissuades support for Dalai Lama and exile Tibetans
China stops telecast of Arsenal game after star condemns persecution of Uyghurs
Tibetan delegates highlight Third Pole at the COP25 Climate Summit in Spain
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
China jailed most journalists in 2019: CPJ report
32nd Task force on Sino-Tibet dialogue meet underway
Tibetan exiles celebrate 30 years since Nobel Prize for Dalai Lama
TSJC revokes license of Case 20 Defense lawyer
Tibetan nuns forced to declare loyalty to CCP
Self-immolations exemplify courage and strength of Tibetans in the face of adversity: His Holiness the Dalai Lama
 Latest Photo News
Shrutika Sharma from Nainital, Uttrakhand, wins the Miss Himalaya Pageant 2019, seen with her are first runners up Shalika Rana and second runners up Sapna Devi. Oct. 13, 2019 Phayu Photo: Kunsang Gashon
Nearly 3000 Students from eight countries listened to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Three day annual teachings for youth began today. June 3, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
His Holiness the Dalai Lama is being escorted to the teaching site at Tsuglakhang temple, May 13, 2019. Phayul Photo: Kunsang Gashon
more photos »
Advertisement
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
Phayul[Thursday, December 12, 2019 22:53]
By Choekyi Lhamo

Bhutila Karpoche addressing the Assembly
Bhutila Karpoche addressing the Assembly
DHARAMSHALA, DEC 12: The Tibetan Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), Bhutila Karpoche, called for the freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in the Canadian Legislative Assembly of Ontario on Dec 10. Karpoche made a strong address to the speaker of house on the special occasion of the 30th anniversary of the conferment of Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama and International Human Rights Day, celebrated by Tibetans all over the world as the Nobel Prize day.

Bhutila Karpoche spoke extensively on the continuing human rights abuses and the worsening conditions of Tibetans in Tibet. “The arbitrary imprisonment of environmental activist Anya Sengdra and Tashi Wangchuk for advocating for Tibetans’ right to learn their own language and more than 150 self-immolations that have occurred since 2009 in protest of Chinese illegal occupation of Tibet and their repressive policies,” said Karpoche.

Karpoche also called for the freedom of people in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. “Leaked documents confirmed the mass detention of Uyghurs in camps for indoctrination and forced labour and the ongoing movement for democracy in Hong Kong which had reached its seventh month despite the Chinese government’s attempts to shut it down through mass arrests and violence.”

The Tibetan Canadian politician further urged the Canadian people to stand in solidarity and join the Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in their call for freedom and human rights. She said, “We who enjoy and have the freedom have a responsibility to support the fight for freedom of others.”

Bhutila Karpoche created history in 2018 by winning a seat in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in the Canada elections making her the first Tibetan in North America to be elected to office. She was representing the New Democrat Party (NDP) in the Parkdale-High Park federal electoral district where there is a high concentration of Tibetans and immigrants from the Indian sub-continent.
Print Send Bookmark and Share
  Readers' Comments »
Be the first to comment on this article

 Other Stories
Tibetan MPP calls for freedom of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ontario Legislative Assembly
China jailed most journalists in 2019: CPJ report
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Galleries
Advertisement
Phayul.com does not endorse the advertisements placed on the site. It does not have any control over the google ads. Please send the URL of the ads if found objectionable to editor@phayul.com
Copyright © 2004-2019 Phayul.com   feedback | advertise | contact us
Powered by Lateng Online
Advertisement