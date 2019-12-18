Advertisement

Kashag's lawyer fails to appear before Tibetan apex court Phayul



Official notice by TSJC on the next hearing



The court had summoned Lobsang Dakpa by 2.30 pm but due his absence, the court was eventually adjourned at 2.55 pm. The court officials clarified that the lawyer was notified on Nov 22 via an email and a letter which were received by his Tibetan Legal Association office.



The announcement stressed that his office signed after receiving the letter from the court. The notice added, “but there wasn’t any acknowledgement from Lobsang Dakpa himself.”

Lobsang Dakpa during a press conference following the verdict had said that it was “not a fair judgment”. He further added, “The judgment was not based on facts. Confidential documents were nullified as well as documents related to Ganden Phodrang were all ignored and withdrawn.” He also showed his disapproval over the dismissal of Dhardon Sharling as a witness.



Plaintiff Penpa Tsering appealed to TSJC to take action against Lobsang Dakpa for his comments criticising the court’s judgment which falls under “Contempt of Court” in Civil Procedure Article 84.



The official notice announced a new hearing date which is to be held on Dec 9 at 10.30 am.







