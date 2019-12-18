Hi guest, Register | Login | Contact Us
Prague to sign a “sister city” agreement with Taipei months after cancelling another with Beijing
Phayul[Thursday, December 05, 2019 23:19]
By Choekyi Lhamo

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Taipei Ko Wen-je (CNA)
Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Taipei Ko Wen-je (CNA)
DHARAMSHALA, DEC 5: Prague and Taipei will sign a “sister city” agreement after the capital of Czech Republic cancelled a similar agreement with Beijing. The capital cities of Czech Republic and Taiwan have decided sign a pact to forge sisterhood between these two cities.

Mayor of Prague City, Zdenek Hrib, announced on Monday that he will be signing an agreement with the Mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, in January when Ko is set to visit the city of Prague, Focus Taiwan reports citing Czech new agency CTK.

Prague City Hall has further approved a document that has laid down plans for further cooperation in economic, business, scientific, and cultural cooperation. This development came soon after Prague and Beijing tore up their ‘sister city’ agreement. Prague terminated its agreement with Beijing due to a dispute over the removal of One-China policy clause from their agreement in October.

Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who took office in Nov 2008, has defied Beijing on matters related specifically to Taiwan and Tibet by being vocal about the One-China policy having no place in the ‘sister city’ agreement because it was “political” and “one-sided” in nature. The new agreement between these two countries is expected to be vetted by the Prague assembly members next Thursday.

The agreement will allow Prague students to learn Chinese in Taiwan where they can also learn about digitalization of healthcare and the development of metro systems in Taiwan. Taiwan will also offer a pangolin to the Prague zoo as per the agreement. The report concluded by saying that the new agreement has been stalled from November since the draft agreement describes Taipei as the “city of Taipei, Taiwan” and both the city government and the city council have been in disagreement over using ‘Taiwan’ in the accord.

